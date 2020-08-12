Work out your jaws with Jawzrsize

If you want swole arms cut like tree trunks, you start savaging the curl bars. If you want to sculpt a tight, firm core, you have lots of planking and bridges in your future.

So what do you do if you want to knock out that double chin? Or put a little added definition into your jawline? While it may sound strange, you can actually use many of the same tactics for firming up your face that you use to chisel the rest of your physique.

You better work it.

The Jawzrsize Facial Fitness Total Transformation Kit gives you the tools to tighten up your face, giving you a slimmer, healthier look without fad fixes, botox or plastic surgery nips and tucks.

Successfully funded by backers on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, the Jawzrsize kit comes with four different exercise pieces that basically look like mouthguards. However, each of the four offers different resistance levels from the blue beginner cube offering 20 lbs. of resistance up to the final dark green piece with up to 50 lbs. of resistance.

Pop the Jawzrsize in between your teeth -- and start chomping. With each bite, you’re exercising more than 57 different face and neck muscles, increasing blood flow through your face.

As you step up through the four different resistance levels, you should eventually start seeing a tighter, more chiseled jawline and a toning and firming in the neck and chin after just a few weeks of using the Jawzrsize only 20 minutes each day.

As you build your primal facial muscles, you may also start noticing other benefits including everything from better digestion, an increased metabolism, less teeth grinding and more. That is, of course, in addition to the jaw of a much younger you.

While many of us don’t work out our facial muscles all that often, the Jawzrsize proves you can actually build a stronger, noticeably defined jawline that will give you an appearance of better health.

Right now, you can get the entire Jawzrsize Facial Fitness regimen, including all four resistance weights for over half off their regular price, now just $64.99 with this offer.

Prices are subject to change.

