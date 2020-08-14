Bear cubs found goofing around in kiddie pool

"While I was laying in bed I heard some noises coming from my backyard. When I looked outside my window I saw two cubs playing in my daughter's pool."

In South Lake Tahoe, two bear cubs were found wrassling in someone's backyard kiddie pool. I put my money on the small brown one.

