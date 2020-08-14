/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 12:31 pm Fri Aug 14, 2020

Bear cubs found goofing around in kiddie pool

In South Lake Tahoe, two bear cubs were found wrassling in someone's backyard kiddie pool. I put my money on the small brown one.

"While I was laying in bed I heard some noises coming from my backyard. When I looked outside my window I saw two cubs playing in my daughter's pool."

screengrab via ViralHog