Horses excitedly take advantage of a plastic kiddie wading pool on hot summer day (video)

horses Image: Christy Berry / Shutterstock.com

You might think plastic wading pools are just for kids, but three rescue horses would beg to differ.

When the trio first discovered the new fixture in their yard, they assumed it was their new watering trough and — hesitantly at first — began to lap up the cool refreshment.

But then one of the horses caught on, dipping a hoof into the pool before excitedly turning the moment into an all-out splashy affair. Nothing better than horsing around in a kiddie pool on a hot summer day. (See video below, posted by Critter Chronicles.)

@critterchronicles4u

My 3 horses got a new toy!

♬ original sound – Critter Chronicles

Via ParadePets
