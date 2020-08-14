If you've never written a screenplay before, here's what you should know first

Everybody's got a story. Unfortunately, not everybody has the tools to tell that story the right way. That's especially true for someone looking to produce their first screenplay.

Just as with any type of writing, penning a script for the screen has a set of rules all its own. Understanding that structure, as well as the demands of the medium, can be challenging — but it isn't impossible. Those fundamental rules for writing a script aren't a natural talent. They can be taught.

With the training in the Screenwriting Made Easy: 2020 Beginner Course, even first-timers can get a handle on how a story can and should be told in script form.

The class is led by Pamela Kay, winner of the Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She takes a pragmatic approach to the art of storytelling — and across nearly 40 lectures, students will be introduced to the key concepts and structures any new screenwriter has to understand to tell their story.

In this practical, step-by-step exploration of the scriptwriting process, students learn what they need to do before writing a single word, how to properly plan a story and structure a screenplay, how to create a solid story idea, the fundamentals of character and theme and more.

After creating a screenplay, Kay also offers tactics for what to do with your finished work, including how to receive effective feedback, how to protect that work and other important questions any writer has to address.

Across this training, students learn the biggest mistake a screenwriter can make and how to maximize their success — and it doesn't even require a film school education to get to the heart of all this knowledge.

