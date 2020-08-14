/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 1:18 pm Fri Aug 14, 2020

Pee-wee's Jurassic Adventure gets a full faux movie trailer

Pee-wee Park is a longer version of that great video by YouTuber Pixel Riot that mashes up Pee-wee Herman with Jurassic Park.

I've always wanted to make a complete trailer based on my full Jeep Chase Scene. The hard part was figuring out at least a small narrative – enough for it to hold its own as a movie trailer and not just be a series of VFX shots.