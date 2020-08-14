Pee-wee's Jurassic Adventure gets a full faux movie trailer

I've always wanted to make a complete trailer based on my full Jeep Chase Scene. The hard part was figuring out at least a small narrative – enough for it to hold its own as a movie trailer and not just be a series of VFX shots.

