Here are 10 good reasons you should hop on the bidet train

Ever since the great TP shortage of 2020, it's a thought that's been inching around in the back of your mind.

Should I become…a bidet person?

The answer is a resounding yes. There's a reason much of the rest of the modern world embraced the bidet lifestyle decades ago. Americans use about 36.5 billion rolls of toilet paper a year, which roughly translates to about 15 million trees. From an ecological standpoint, going to the cleaner, more efficient, less toilet clogging method of tidying up is a no-brainer.

To help nudge you down the road, we've included a few great bidets of varying costs as well as some other bathroom accessories to help get you thinking about making the move, all at savings of up to 50 percent. Just do it. You know you want to.

If you aren't ready to go full bidet yet, how about a spray that not only helps keep your toilet paper intact through your wipe, but actually makes the bathroom smell minty fresh? Give your TP a spritz and you get a soothing peppermint scent and minty feel from the natural botanicals.

Instead of a spray, this Fohm's foam transforms regular toilet paper into a flushable wipe. Unlike the regular wipes that can clog toilets and cost thousands in repairs, this cleanser is pH balanced, alcohol and fragrance-free and sensitive to your skin. Meanwhile, the dispenser is touchless, thus more hygienic.

Bidets don't have to be budget-busting. This unit attaches easily to your existing toilet seat as the adjustable nozzle gets in and handles all your cleanup. It doesn't require any outside power, it cleans itself and can help hand-hold you into the bidet experience.

Sure, the SlimGlow sprays and cleans like a bidet should, but to sweeten the whole deal, you also get a soothing blue night light to light the way during nighttime visits. Of course, it's also got a comfort grip pressure control knob and dual nozzle cleaning options so we don't lose track of the real benefit here. But the night light…!

Superior cleaning at a surprisingly introductory price, the Slim Zero uses dual nozzles for a cleansing posterior wash as well as a front-facing wash for the ladies. And even at a sub-$100 price, you get room temperature water every time, avoiding any freezing water shocks.

With one-button temperature controls, this tank-less design provides endless hot water throughout your visit. And how's this for a perfect bathroom experience…even the seat is heated. Glorious.

The Alpha IX Hybrid sports four different wash modes, each fully adjustable with both nozzle oscillation and pulsing streams. In addition to a ceramic core water heating system, this model also comes with a wireless remote control…because, well, you never know when that might come in very handy.

The Supreme is all about luxury features, including a 3-in-1 nozzle system and a patented enema wash. Bio Bidet has even crafted a smart bidet, including a state of the art power-saving feature that calculates the most frequently used hours of the day for maximum savings. What a good bidet!

The Alpha JX doesn't have the loud motor or pump noises of lesser units, powering away filth at a whisper-quiet level. Featuring a strong air dryer, an LED night light and all the top amenities of high-end bidets, this is what a bidet is supposed to be like.

Here it is — the Cadillac of bidets. Steeped in all the warm water capabilities, multiple washing modes and flow and temperature regulators of other premium models, the Bliss also includes a patent-pending Hydro-Flush technology that cleans the nozzle inside-out for maximum hygiene.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.