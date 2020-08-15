These 20 EDC items are definitely worth the daily carry

Batman never roars into the Gotham night without his utility belt. James Bond never embarks on a world-saving mission without stopping to see Q and picking up a few helpful gadgets.

The world can be a challenging, even occasionally dangerous place — and that's never been more apparent than in the past few months. So while we're not saying you're going to confront homicidal clowns or diamond-powered super lasers in your daily travels, there are enough obvious dangers out there that you should really have the right equipment on hand at all times.

Check out this list of 20 borderline essential multi-tool and EDC items and accessories that could be game-changers in the pinch.

Germbusters

In case you don't have a lot of carrying room, the Clean Key Mini might be right up your alley. Just hook it to your keychain and at 2 inches long and weighing about half an ounce, this antibacterial, antimicrobial helper that comes with its own retracting carabiner can help you push all the buttons and pull all the door handles you need, without ever touching a thing.

If a brass tool can help with pushing buttons or signing touchscreens, why can't it do more? The CLEANFob can, designed with added features to expand its daily usefulness, like a screwdriver, a box cutter, a hook and even a bottle opener. Of course, the solid brass workmanship and ability to avoid contact with 99 percent of germ-infested surfaces doesn't hurt either.

Brass keys are fine and all…but if you really want to interact with the world, stay safe and engage in some safety, you've got to go bronze. Crafted from a slab of billet bronze, this functional and cool looking key has all the natural antibacterial and antiviral properties of brass keys — and looks even cooler.

McGuyver Favorites

Whether you need a Phillips head or a slotted screwdriver, this handy helper has four of each type in varying sizes ready for immediate use. Everything folds back into the handle so it slips back into your pocket easily and it even has a built-in LED light so you can actually see what you're doing.

The Cyclist Card was created to get any pedaler out of a jam, but this card-shaped multi-tool that can slide right into your wallet is a serious problem-solver for everyone. Lightweight and made of ultra-durable steel, the card has more than 43 functions from hex wrench duties to

serrated edge blade to a basic ruler.

Knife, pliers, wirecutters, even a fish scaler, it's all right in this foldable pocket tool. Capable of 11 different tasks, this super versatile instrument also comes with its own storage case for safekeeping. And the nail file can even keep you looking good while you wait for chances to fix stuff.

In case you find yourself short of pockets, here's a utility tool that just hangs out on your wrist until needed. The Sawyer sports a blade with a screwdriver head for all kinds of odd jobs, all safely secured on a genuine leather strap that fits all wrist sizes. Sure, it's functional…but the great look kind of seals the deal here.

Keyport has a whole customizable modular system of swappable, compact multi-tool packages — and this 12-in-1 assortment lets you configure your tools any way you want. With a stainless steel bottle opener, flathead and Phillips head screwdrivers, a cord cutter and a premium 27-lumen flashlight with dual modes, there's definitely a collection of pieces for you. You've just got to put it together.

The BitzBlade is loaded, including 26 different features for on-the-spot fixes. Successfully funded on Kickstarter to the tune of $121,180, this tool includes 9 interchangeable steel bits in both standard and metric sizes, a tungsten carbide tip window punch, a light and more in this super-strong collection that still weighs under 3 ounces.

The key to the EverRatchet is…well, the invaluable ratchet. With that dynamic action, you can use it to tighten screws and bolts faster, all without the constant readjustment. Of course, the EverRatchet more than just the ratchet featuring, also including 7 wrenches, a bottle opener, a wire stripper, metric and imperial rulers and more. There's even a custom-sized Flint2Go fire flint to get a blaze started just like that.

Keys Are the Key

The Keysmart turns keys from a jangled, scattered mess into a tight, ordered easy-to-carry collection. This ultra-durable body houses up to eight keys up its sleeve — and with this two-pack, you can separate home and work keys and quit having keys jab you from inside your pocket ever again.

BuzzFeed called the Pivot "an amazing multi-tool that has the ability to really transform your daily life and activities." So we figured we'd give you a pair of ways to get this part key organizer, part Swiss Army knife, part smart locator service package.

With the Pivot Minimalist collection, you get a nine-key Pivot organizer and a 10-in-1 MOCA multipurpose tool to serve as a bottle opener, screwdriver, hex bit driver and more. You also get a 2-year subscription to Keyport ID, an online service that helps reunite lost keys with their owners.

In the Pivot Outdoor Plus bundle, you get everything in the minimalist package, plus a pair of Pivot-compatible modules, including a 2.2-inch pocket knife and a mini-flashlight. You'll also get an S-biner to secure fobs or other loose items to your Pivot or attach the Pivot to a bag, a backpack or even a belt loop.

Made from stainless steel, the Skill Master has a roster of 24 specific talents, from serving as a stripping tool, makeshift saw teeth or a quarter-inch drill drive and more. For the enterprising handyman or quick-thinking guy out in the world, this is a super convenient tool to have at the ready.

With the KeyBar, you can organize up to 12 different keys or mix and match a batch of helpful tools like a screwdriver, bottle opener or a flash drive. Made from aircraft-grade aluminum and high quality rust-free stainless steel hardware, the KeyBar adds almost no weight to your keys, yet puts the entire collection in order.

The Kelvin is like a Japanese throwing star for the DIYer. The six-pointed multi-tool features six handy heads (two straight screwdriver bits, two Phillips, and two Torx tips), all snapped inside the Kelvin handle magnetically, which turns on ceramic bearings for a smooth spin.

Emergency Lights

With just 15 minutes drinking in the sun's rays each day, the X Vial will cast its unearthly glow for hours at night. A crazy practical camping or outdoor accessory, you can hook this handy light right on to a bag or zipper and have a light source from sundown until bedtime.

The Aurora keychain flashlights are like strapping on a searchlight that's barely over two inches long. With a maximum output of a whopping 650 lumens, the Aurora A5x is a flamethrower, issuing an ultra-bright light for use in camping, night activities or for emergencies. It's also got an incredible amount of battery life for its size, capable of running up to 66 hours at low power.

Meanwhile, the Aurora A7 has an extra trick in its arsenal. Made of polycarbonate combined with fluorescence powder, the A7 literally glows in the dark. In addition to the blue glow, it also features white sidelights strong enough to read by or use as an emergency flash beacon.

And Finally…

If you're going to have a bottle opener, you might as well have a super strong one…like one that's strong enough to pull a car across a parking lot. That's the Pry.ME, the world's smallest keychain opener, clocking in at no bigger than a penny. But crafted from Grade 5 titanium, it can hold up to 164,000 times its weight, which means it can more than handle any bottle you got.

