This powerful, versatile cordless vacuum works like a Dyson at half the price

Vacuum cleaners have come a long way since those giant bulky bag behemoths that used to take up most of the hall closet. Machines that handle that kind of cleanup now have to be more than just carpet sweepers. They need to be small, powerful, convenient, and capable of handling a variety of big and small tasks.

And if you could keep from having to plug in a cord that's always going to limit your movement, get stretched too far and pop out of the outlet anyway, that's a perfect bonus.

The Jashen V18 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner checks all those boxes, serving as a formidable 21st-century version of the beefy vacuum cleaner of old with the nimbleness and ultra-function we all expect now.

The V18 is the latest addition to the Jashen portable stick vacuum family, a line that's made a serious name for itself as an alternative to similar Dyson-type models at half their exorbitant price. It's no mistake that this nifty cleaning attack tool has pleased so many Amazon customers, who have given the V18 a 4.3 out of 5 star rating from more than 250 customers.

The V18 is a 2-in-1 utility player, packing two full-sized power brushes: one hard roller for tackling carpeted areas, and another soft roller for handling hard floors and other surfaces that need special treatment.

Unlike old school vacs that sound like you're working on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the V18 buzzes along at a low hum, powered by a 350-watt digital brushless motor that provides a surprising amount of suction for such a portable and cordless unit. Its dust sensor is like a dirt bloodhound, rooting out hidden pockets of dust and other contaminants and adjusting suction automatically for the best results. Meanwhile, the 4-stage fully-sealed filtration system captures 99.99 percent of the fine dust with a built-in filter sensor that alerts the LED panel to how much battery power is left and when to clean the filter itself.

The 7-cell top lithium battery pack provides a loss-free cleaning performance for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. You can even pop the stick off and use the motorized head as a portable handheld vac for cleaning beds, sofas, upholstered furniture, car seats, curtains and more.

Regularly $350, the Jashen V18 is now on sale at 42 percent off, down to just $199.99. Right now, you can also check out some other Jashen vacuum models we're talked about before, including the V16 ($159.99, 46 percent off) and the V12S ($89.99, 10 percent off).

Prices are subject to change.

