Get a rechargeable, Apple Magic Mouse 2 at over 30% off

From sleek and shiny offerings like the Apple MacBook, the iMac, and the Mac Pro, we all know the Cupertino tech giant has spent four decades putting a premium on creating tech that looks as amazing as it works.

When you need a replacement mouse or want to go wireless, don't go grab one of those cheap, plastic $7.99 specials at Walgreens. Step up to a mouse with the same design aesthetic and quality assembly with something like the Apple Magic Mouse 2.

Improving on past designs for added comfort and functionality, the Magic Mouse 2 is a serious tip-of-the-spear answer for driving your Apple desktop or laptop unit with attention to craftsmanship and ability.

The Magic Mouse 2 pairs with Apple products instantly, connecting via Bluetooth, and with a continuous bottom shell and optimized foot design, this mouse tracks easier and glides across desktops and mouse pads with little to no resistance. It also sports multitouch capabilities, with a surface that lets users handle everyday web gestures easily, like swiping between web pages or scrolling through documents.

As for charging, the Magic Mouse 2 is light years ahead of many other USB-driven wireless mouse models. You'll never have to change the built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery. And with a quick connection to a power source via a Lightning cable, the mouse can be charged enough in two minutes to get you through an entire eight-hour workday. In fact, the Magic Mouse 2 can actually remain up and active up to a month or more in between charges.

Plus, these units are also Apple-certified refurbished products, meaning they've all been thoroughly tested to work exactly like a fresh-out-of-the-box model. Each furbished mouse is graded so as not to include any scratches, chips, or significant scuffing.

Of course, that status also translates into bigger savings for buyers, slashing the price of an Apple Magic Mouse 2 from $79 down to only $54.99.

Prices are subject to change.

