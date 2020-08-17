Watch how artist Georges Rousse paints large-scale anamorphic works

Anamorphosis , or variable geometry, it the art of creating a work that must be viewed from specific vantage points to see an intended form. Georges Rousse is one of the major practitioners of the form.

