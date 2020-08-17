/ Andrea James / 2:00 pm Mon Aug 17, 2020

Watch how artist Georges Rousse paints large-scale anamorphic works

Anamorphosis, or variable geometry, it the art of creating a work that must be viewed from specific vantage points to see an intended form. Georges Rousse is one of the major practitioners of the form.

Here's are nice overviews of some of his finished works:

Image: YouTube / Musée de l'Homme