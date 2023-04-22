Watch San Francisco's Hippie Hill fill up on 420 Day

It's no surprise that 420 Day is considered a "high" holiday in San Francisco. This past April 20, tens of thousands of cannabis lovers flocked to Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill and the adjacent Robin Williams Meadow to celebrate. TikToker @1.800.brzy, who works in a nearby building, captured the canna-crowd gradually filling the park throughout the day, reaching its peak at 4:20 p.m.