This baseball cap style full head covering protects against the elements while outdoors

Just a few months ago, walking into a supermarket or convenience store with your head and face completely covered would have seemed…strange. Now, wandering aisles full of masked and hidden fellow shoppers is entirely commonplace.

We're all in a brave new world — and while mask life appears like it will be a part of our day-to-day for the foreseeable future, the role of the mask or face covering as part of our EDC collection is still a work in progress.

But if we might make a suggestion…it might be smart to start integrating your mask into appropriate outdoor sun and element protection, especially during the summer months. That's where the Go Incognito Outdoor Cap from La Lucia can start fulfilling a host of different needs all at once.

Unlike the stark stocking cap look, the Go Incognito is a stylish, yet thorough method for staying covered while also staying protected and protecting others.

Made from a microfiber and cotton blend, this baseball cap-style full-face covering remains functional, protecting you from the top of your head down to your neck from the sun or dust, while also blocking the transmission of any airborne pathogens.

The front mesh and solid face and neck shade protects the skin from the elements, all while being lightweight and providing excellent ventilation to stay comfortable no matter where you are.

When you're on a hike, camping or just traveling through the great outdoors, this fabric dries quickly, protects you from harmful UV rays and blocks wind. Indoors, it provides the full nose and mouth coverage recommended by health experts.

With only your eyes visible, you get complete coverage and you don't even have to worry about how you look, a major concern now that we're spending so much time inside and not as focused on our appearance as usual.

Available in dark grey, blue and khaki colors, the Go Incognito Outdoor Cap regularly retails for $50, but right now, you can save $15 and get one for only $34.99.

