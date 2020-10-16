Simone Giertz builds her dog a photo booth out of LEGO

My dearest Electra would bounce that into bits.
Simone Giertz on YouTube
A hiker in Utah encountered a cougar on the trail, which started to follow him and make threatening gestures. The hiker recorded the incident. After six minutes of yelling at the relentless wildcat, he picked up a rock and tossed it, which caused the ferocious feline to turn tail and retreat. From The New York… READ THE REST
In 1992 the Rax fast-food franchise launched an advertising campaign featuring a creepy character by the name of Mr. Delicious (aka Mr. D). Imagine a repressed, perverted version of the Jack-in-the-Box spokescharacter with an inability to stay on topic and you'll have a pretty good idea of Mr. D. Above, a documentary that Rax sent… READ THE REST
Twitter user @rubydrummr decide to undertake a perilous journey this summer, travelling 69 miles a day for 36 days in order to reach PeePee Creek in Washington state from PooPoo Point in Ohio. Mental Floss summed up the historical significance of these two locales well: Poo Poo Point is a summit on West Tiger Mountain… READ THE REST
