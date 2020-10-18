Building a D&D Book Nook

In this latest episode of Black Magic Craft, Jeremy raises an interesting question. With all of the cool book nooks everyone has been making, where are the D&D nooks? As he points out, it's such a perfect and vast world to draw from.



After contemplating a Beholder's lair, a Mind Flayer attack, and a classic dungeon encounter, he decided on an Underdark-themed nook (using 3D printed models from this month's Loot Studios collection).



The resulting nook turned out well. But now I can't stop thinking about how enchanting a Beholder's lair or Mind Flayer encounter would be (or Owlbears or Gelatinous Cubes…or…or). I guess I'll just have to make one of these myself.

Image: YouTube