Building a D&D Book Nook

Gareth Branwyn

In this latest episode of Black Magic Craft, Jeremy raises an interesting question. With all of the cool book nooks everyone has been making, where are the D&D nooks? As he points out, it's such a perfect and vast world to draw from.

After contemplating a Beholder's lair, a Mind Flayer attack, and a classic dungeon encounter, he decided on an Underdark-themed nook (using 3D printed models from this month's Loot Studios collection).

The resulting nook turned out well. But now I can't stop thinking about how enchanting a Beholder's lair or Mind Flayer encounter would be (or Owlbears or Gelatinous Cubes…or…or). I guess I'll just have to make one of these myself.

Image: YouTube