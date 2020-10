If you pay for a Disney+ subscription, watch it over at a pal's house, use someone else's log-in credentials or torrent, you're likely already aware: the second season of The Mandalorian will be out there and ready to watch on October 30th.

Given that most kids are going to have a shitty Halloween this year, you couldn't ask for better timing. While the younglings might not be able to go door-to-door, begging for death sticks, at least they can get their Baby Yoda fix.