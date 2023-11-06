Human skull found in Florida thrift store's Halloween section

Score! An anthropologist browsing a North Fort Myers, Florida thrift store's Halloween section spotted what turned out to be a real human skull on the shelf.

According to the proprietor, the skull was part of a storage unit purchase many years ago. The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the county medical examiner are investigating but, according to CBS News, "officials do not believe the case is suspicious in nature."

In Florida, it's illegal to sell or buy "any human organ or tissue."

You may recall that just a few months ago, someone donated a human skull to a Goodwill in Arizona.