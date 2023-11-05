Black cats in line for an audition in Hollywood, 1961

This photo of black cats in line for a 1961 Hollywood audition looks like something AI would create today. LIFE photographer Ralph Crane took these incredible photos after a casting call in the paper summoned 152 people to form a line with their black cats on leashes.

The audition was for a low-budget film adaptation of the book Tales of Terror' by Edgar Allan Poe. I haven't seen the film myself so I can't judge it, but this photo from the audition line is a work of art in of itself.

The makers of the film may have missed out on a great opportunity to shoot a scene right then and there.