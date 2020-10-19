This 3-piece extra large cast iron cookware set is on sale for just $70

If you're anything like millions of Americans, staying at home these past several months has been followed by a steadily increased diet of cooking shows. It's really not hard to understand why. If you can't go out to restaurants the same way right now, why not bring those delicious meals to you?

The next logical step is obvious as millions have turned to trying to make some of those incredible dishes themselves at home.

But if you aren't a regular cook or if you're working with old, outdated pots and pans, we can tell you that the equipment you use plays a bigger part in the quality of your finished product than you might think.

For cooks suffering from inferior tools, the Pur Extra Large Cast Iron Pans Cookware 3-Piece Set is likely just the upgrade they're looking for.

Including 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pans, this set is made from cast-iron, a step up from the mostly aluminum, Teflon-coated pans that have become the norm in most kitchens over the past several decades. Cast-iron cookware is more durable than aluminum, cheaper and doesn't bring the potential danger of aluminum toxicity.

Many cooks went to the Teflon-coated pans for their non-stick surfaces, but with Pur's factory pre-seasoning process, these pans are also virtually non-stick, easy to clean, protected against scratches, and will help seal in the actual flavor of your food. With many professionals and restaurants going back to cast-iron these days, this is a good time to join the trend as well.

As qualified over a stove top as it is over a campfire, this cast-iron cookware is ready to handle all range of cooking duties, including frying, sauteing, cooking, grilling, and more.

The design of a Pur cast-iron pan also includes features for superior heat retention that also helps conduct heat more evenly. That obviously leads to more evenly-cooked dishes and happier diners.

Regularly priced at $99, you can save 30 percent off the price of this 3-piece Pur Extra Large Cast Iron Pans set, now on sale for just $69.99.

