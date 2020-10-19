Trump rally crowd chants 'Superman! Superman!' Donald claims 'I'm immune, I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman'

"I'm here. And now I'm immune. I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman. I'm immune." — Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, who is crazier than shit, earlier today.
At the Donald Trump campaign rally captured in this video from The Hill, a mostly maskless crowd chants "Superman! Superman! Superman! Superman!" for the president, in reference to the fact that he heroically 'beat COVID,' and now has magical superpowers.
"People are pandemic'd-out. You know that? They're pandemic'd-out. That's why it's so great what your governor has done. He's opened up your state," Trump said to his cult devotees. "I'm here. And now I'm immune. I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman. I'm immune."
"I woke up and I felt good. I said 'get me out of here.' Boom. Superman," Trump said before the crowd started chanting: "Su-per-man, Su-per-man."
From The Hill:
Trump has repeatedly said at recent rallies he felt like Superman after recovering from COVID-19, but Monday marked the first time such a chant erupted for the president. The crowd also chanted "USA" at the Monday rally and "we love you," to which Trump responded: "don't make me cry."
It was reported earlier this month that Trump wanted to leave the hospital after his treatment and rip open his shirt to reveal a Superman shirt. Trump reportedly described the move as a symbol of strength and discussed it on multiple phone calls, but ultimately decided against it.