Trump rally crowd chants 'Superman! Superman!' Donald claims 'I'm immune, I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman'

"I'm here. And now I'm immune. I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman. I'm immune." — Impeached U.S. President Donald Trump, who is crazier than shit, earlier today.

At the Donald Trump campaign rally captured in this video from The Hill, a mostly maskless crowd chants "Superman! Superman! Superman! Superman!" for the president, in reference to the fact that he heroically 'beat COVID,' and now has magical superpowers.

"People are pandemic'd-out. You know that? They're pandemic'd-out. That's why it's so great what your governor has done. He's opened up your state," Trump said to his cult devotees. "I'm here. And now I'm immune. I can jump into this audience and kiss every man and woman. I'm immune."

Trump rally crowd chants "Superman! Superman! Superman! Superman!" for him. pic.twitter.com/w428ctHrOF — The Hill (@thehill) October 19, 2020

"I woke up and I felt good. I said 'get me out of here.' Boom. Superman," Trump said before the crowd started chanting: "Su-per-man, Su-per-man."

From The Hill: