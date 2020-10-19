Adam Savage bought a giant Swiss Army knife replica, the kind that stores put in the window for advertisement purposes. The cool thing about the knife is that it contains an electromechanical mechanism that makes the blades open and close. In this video, Adam takes apart his replica to show how it works. He also makes a missing blade for it.
Watch Adam Savage take apart a giant size Swiss Army knife replica
David Lynch shows off his latest sculpture
David Lynch made a sculpture from metal, plywood, and a light. He he is showing it on YouTube. READ THE REST
Stem Chat: new video series about kids and learning
My friends Natalie Zee Drieu and Diana Eng just launched a new video series called Stem Chat. "Our first episode of STEM Chat talks about how kids learn through play. We showcase some projects we have been doing with our kids over the summer during quarantine, from discovering new plants to rock hounding." READ THE REST
Guitar hacking with Eddie Van Halen
In this reprinted piece from Popular Mechanics, 2015, the late, great Eddie Van Halen talks about how he modified his early guitars and amps to help create the unique guitar sounds for which he became famous. My playing style really grew from the fact that I couldn't afford a distortion pedal. I had to try… READ THE REST
