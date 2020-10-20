Core77 presents a photo gallery of social-distancing-friendly candy-delivery tubes to ensure that children get enough sugar this Halloween.
A gallery of candy chutes for Covid-o-ween
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- halloween
- makers
Watch Adam Savage take apart a giant size Swiss Army knife replica
Adam Savage bought a giant Swiss Army knife replica, the kind that stores put in the window for advertisement purposes. The cool thing about the knife is that it contains an electromechanical mechanism that makes the blades open and close. In this video, Adam takes apart his replica to show how it works. He also… READ THE REST
David Lynch shows off his latest sculpture
David Lynch made a sculpture from metal, plywood, and a light. He he is showing it on YouTube. READ THE REST
Stem Chat: new video series about kids and learning
My friends Natalie Zee Drieu and Diana Eng just launched a new video series called Stem Chat. "Our first episode of STEM Chat talks about how kids learn through play. We showcase some projects we have been doing with our kids over the summer during quarantine, from discovering new plants to rock hounding." READ THE REST
Get access to Streaming Services, a VPN Service, Fitness Classes, Playstation Plus, and More For 80% Off
It's no newsflash to say the world is full of entertainment options. Heck, just restricting yourself to the digital universe, there are hundreds, even thousands of ways to learn new skills, improve your life, and yes, just relax and veg out on videos whenever you like. But with that many options for entertaining yourself, where… READ THE REST
This 3-piece extra large cast iron cookware set is on sale for just $70
If you're anything like millions of Americans, staying at home these past several months has been followed by a steadily increased diet of cooking shows. It's really not hard to understand why. If you can't go out to restaurants the same way right now, why not bring those delicious meals to you? The next logical… READ THE REST
This coder bootcamp can get you up to speed on 6 key programming skills in 60 minutes each
Training packages are available everywhere. And since everyone wants to know how to code, there are literally hundreds of different courses, lectures, and training sessions that can help teach you the building blocks of this foundational ability. However, most of us aren't very patient. We want the facts we need to know, we want them… READ THE REST