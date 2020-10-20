Mute button will be used at Thursday's presidential debate

At Thursday night's final presidential debate, the candidate who does not have the floor will be muted while the other candidate delivers his two minute opening answer at the top of each 15-minute segment. From CNN:

"I'll participate. I just think it's very unfair," Trump said when asked by reporters about the change on Monday[..] […] The change drew a quick rebuke from Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh who charged, without evidence, that the decision from the commission is an "attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate." […]

Other than those initial two-minute periods, both microphones will be hot to guarantee maximum idiocy.