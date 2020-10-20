Senior couple pulled from car sinking into canal by 7 people, including 2 police officers

Xeni Jardin

[VIDEO] Bystanders helped rescue an older couple from their sinking car on Monday, after the vehicle careened into a canal in Long Island, New York. Seven people, including two NY police officers, pulled the 78-year-old man to safety, while other people broke car windows to free his 76-year-old wife. (Oct. 20, AP)