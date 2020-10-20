[VIDEO] Bystanders helped rescue an older couple from their sinking car on Monday, after the vehicle careened into a canal in Long Island, New York. Seven people, including two NY police officers, pulled the 78-year-old man to safety, while other people broke car windows to free his 76-year-old wife. (Oct. 20, AP)
Senior couple pulled from car sinking into canal by 7 people, including 2 police officers
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- good samaritans
- Long Island
- News
- rescues
Trump tax records reveal secretly held bank account in China
• Donald Trump's secret China bank account did not show up on public financial disclosures, where the President must list personal assets, because they are held under corporate names • "Tax records show [Trump] paid $188,561 in taxes in China while pursuing licensing deals there from 2013 to 2015" The New York Times published a… READ THE REST
Robert Redford's son James dies from liver cancer at 58
James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, has died of liver cancer. James Redford was 58, and was first diagnosed with liver diseas 30 years ago, reports the Associated Press — excerpt: Robert Redford's publicist, Cindi Berger, said in a statement Monday that the 84-year-old father is mourning with his family… READ THE REST
Jeffrey Toobin suspended after exposing penis to colleagues on Zoom
Jeffrey Toobin, the famous author and journalist currently with The New Yorker, was suspended today after exposing his penis during a Zoom meeting with colleagues. The circumstances are unclear. Toobin told Motherboard that he thought he had muted the camera—"I believed I was not visible on Zoom"—but he also directed an apology to his wife… READ THE REST
These Apple accessories will go great with that new iPhone 12 — and they're all on sale
With the announcement of the iPhone 12 just a few days ago, everybody is assessing their smartphone needs and making the big decision about upgrading. While the smartphone may be at the heart of these latest tech questions, it's probably also a good time to give your entire Apple device collection a once over and… READ THE REST
Get access to Streaming Services, a VPN Service, Fitness Classes, Playstation Plus, and More For 80% Off
It's no newsflash to say the world is full of entertainment options. Heck, just restricting yourself to the digital universe, there are hundreds, even thousands of ways to learn new skills, improve your life, and yes, just relax and veg out on videos whenever you like. But with that many options for entertaining yourself, where… READ THE REST
This 3-piece extra large cast iron cookware set is on sale for just $70
If you're anything like millions of Americans, staying at home these past several months has been followed by a steadily increased diet of cooking shows. It's really not hard to understand why. If you can't go out to restaurants the same way right now, why not bring those delicious meals to you? The next logical… READ THE REST