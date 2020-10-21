Apple launches 24-hour streaming "music television" network that's definitely not the same as MTV

Variety reports:

Apple has launched Apple Music TV, a free 24-hour curated livestream of popular music videos that will also include "exclusive new music videos and premiers, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests," according to the announcement. Apple Music TV will be available to U.S. residents only on the Apple Music app and the Apple TV app. It can be found at apple.co/AppleMusicTV and in the browse tab in the Apple Music and Apple TV app.

So it's MTV. Apple just invented MTV, nearly 40 years to date after MTV first aired. Further evidence that most "tech innovation" is just repackaging a thing that already exists and making it seem like a cool new thing for smartphones.

Apple MTV launched on Monday, October 19, 2020, starting with a countdown of the Top 100 Most-Streamed Songs on Apple Music.

Also? If you look up Apple MTV on your Apple Device, it gives you the even-more-painfully ironic tagline of "The music will be televised."

Apple Launches 'Apple Music TV,' a 24-Hour Music Video Livestream [Variety]