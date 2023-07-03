"Car Chase" is a new single and video from Public Image Ltd.

Gareth Branwyn

On June 22, PiL released their third video single from the forthcoming record, End of the World.

Following "Penge" and "Hawaii" (Lydon's touching "love letter" to his recently-deceased wife, Nora), "Car Chase" is a relentless hard-driving synth track that Lydon says is "about someone who cleverly breaks out of the mental institution every night, unbeknownst to his owners."

More on Boing Boing:

John Lydon pens love song to his wife, who has Alzheimer's