Descartes a Kant's "After Destruction" could be the best video you watch today

I don't usually post music videos, at least not those released after 1978, but this new one from Guadalajara, Mexico's Descartes a Kant is too good to resist.

The video is titled "After Destruction," and it boasts a fantastic retro-futuristic set design that perfectly complements the blistering song.

Descartes a Kant was formed in the early 2000s by Sandrushka Petrova (née Sandra Rodríguez Michel), and has since released four albums. Their third album, Victims Of Love Propaganda (2017), was recorded by the renowned sound engineer, Steve Albini.

You can listen to their newest album, After Destruction, on your favorite streaming service.