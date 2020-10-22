A year-long investigation into the unaccountable police brutality of K9 units

A collaborative team of journalists from The Marshall Project, AL.com, IndyStar and the Invisible Institute spent a year exploring a topic that often gets overlooked in discussions of police brutality: dog attacks. How many people get attacked by K9 units every year? How many die? What happens after they get bitten by an angry police dog?

Spoiler alert: victims of police dog attacks are disproportionately male and disproportionately black, and the dogs are often used in cases of minor infractions such as traffic violations and trespassing. There's little oversight for training, and even less accountability for the victims of these vicious dog attacks.

The only thing I'd like to see more of from this is information about how these dogs are trained, how they're treated while they're part of the Police Force, and what happens to them afterward. But one harrowing thing will do for now, I guess.

When Police Violence is a dog bite [Abbie Vansickle, Challen Stephens, Ryan Martin, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, and Andrew Fan / The Marshall Project]

