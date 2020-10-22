Happy 100th birthday to Timothy Leary!

Happy 100th birthday to bOING bOING patron saint Dr. Timothy Leary! We miss you. Above, "You Can be Anyone This Time Around" from Tim's 1970 album of the same name featuring Jimi Hendrix, Stephen Stills, Buddy Miles, and John Sebastian. Below, Tim and me in 1991 and with bOING bOING founders Mark Frauenfelder and Carla Sinclair in 1995.
