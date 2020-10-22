John Stamos offers to play 'Chachi', Scott Baio not amused

When former cast members Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Don Most, Anson Williams and Marion Ross of the 70's sit-com Happy Days announced plans to do an on-line Happy Days reunion fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats, John Stamos noticed a missing actor from the popular show.

Can I play Chachi? https://t.co/qAa8fIzg4Z — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) October 20, 2020

Scott Baio, who himself played Chachi on Happy Days over 30 years ago and is the biggest star the Trump campaign can muster, didn't take either announcement well.

Baio tweeted, "Shouldn't he be taking care of Aunt Becky?" mocking Stamos and his Full House co-star Lori Loughlin and her legal troubles. Then added: "This is what Hollywood has come to. #shameful #LiberalsAreDesperate"

As a Happy Days nerd I do not feel bad for Baio and his sham acting being left out. Maybe his little feelings are hurt. Too bad. You picked your Trump poison now stop whining. And, Chachi, you burned down Arnold's and that is unforgivable (this is a deep dive into the Happy Days-verse. Sorry).