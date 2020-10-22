Learn how to effectively invest in stocks and cryptocurrency with these online classes

If you thought the fear and instability that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed on world financial markets would send investors scurrying for the sidelines, think again. In fact, the individual investor has jumped into this new economic landscape with both feet in 2020.

Retail investors — everyday, non-professional stock traders — now account for about 20 percent of stock market activity and nearly a quarter of all trading on peak days, according to Citadel Securities. That's up from only 10 percent just last year.

More and more people are schooling themselves in the financial scene and taking their shot to establish a portfolio, build wealth and shield themselves from future uncertainty. That level of training is available now in coursework like The Complete Wall Street and Cryptocurrency Trading Bootcamp.

As the name suggests, this package of 10 courses jumps right in, covering everything a modern investor needs to know about some of the most vital aspects of trading stocks and analyzing the financial landscape today.

The Complete Day Trading Boot Camp is the perfect launching pad for getting into this new work, explaining all the charting tools, trading strategies, and profitable hacks you'll ever need to kick off your day trading career. Then, The Complete Technical Analysis Boot Camp can help take you inside all those numbers, laying out the technical indicators, oscillators, candlesticks, and chart patterns traders need to look for to see the next market directions coming before they happen.

There's also coursework here in various trading modes, including how to analyze training volume to improve your trading and investing skills, how to be a swing trader buying and selling in anticipation of market swings, and Fibonacci trading tactics for finding strategic transactions, stop losses and target prices to get into a stock at the best possible price.

Meanwhile, users also get a pair of courses — Introduction to Forex: Learn to Trade Forex by Yourself and The Complete Forex Trading Boot Camp —to understand how to buy, sell and leverage foreign currency fluctuations.

And finally, Cryptocurrency Masterclass: Wallets, Investing and Trading and The Complete Cryptocurrency Trading Boot Camp explore this newly explosive investing sector, helping users understand what cryptocurrency is, how it's generated and how it's fueling a whole new range of modern investment.

Altogether, these courses are valued at almost $1,000, but by scooping up this 10-course bundle now, you get each for just $3 per course, only $30.

Prices are subject to change.

