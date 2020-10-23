Arcade introduces hands-free pinball as COVID precaution

At Seattle's Add-a-Ball Amusements arcade bar, an ingenious employee named Sleepy outfitted a pinball machine with pedals for a touchless gaming experience. Now that's thinking on your feet! (rimshot)
(King5)
