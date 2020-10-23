Check out 10 of the Boing Boing Store's most popular CBD products at up to 60% off

If you suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders or even something as insidious as cancer, you've undoubtedly heard of the effects of CBD. Or maybe you're a regular CBD user already who's often experimenting with better, more efficient means of receiving your dosage.

Either way, the soothing effects of CBD may end up changing your life.

While sales are up on CBD products, prices are actually way down —which makes right now a great time to check out a handful of the Boing Boing Store's best-selling CBD products that are currently on sale, some with savings up to 60 percent off their regular price.

Edibles can be the easiest way to take down your daily CBD dosage — and what better method than with these sweet candy treats? Created to form a sense of calm and alleviate pain, these different CBD infused gummy candies from Kangaroo CBD taste just like the popular candies you'll pull off the supermarket shelves — except these include 100 percent organic hemp oil.

This pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) is also 100 percent non-psychoactive and comes in varying strengths and flavors. If banana, watermelon, or peach is your thing, you can pick the variety and dosage that works for you. Or if you're a fan of the classic Gummy bear, you can take one of these every 12 hours to keep the positive effects of CBD going through you all day long.

Sunday Scaries prides itself on its CBD sourcing, coming directly from closely regulated family-owned hemp farms in Colorado. Using a proprietary blend of the highest quality full-spectrum CBD as well as vitamins B12 and D3, these gummies are a tasty way to tap all the benefits of CBD. While there are no artificial flavors in these GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free treats, they do include coconut oil for quick energy as well as on-point natural sweetness from the pure cane sugar.

If you'd rather take your CBD straight, mixed with a meal or as part of your favorite drink, then a tincture of this full-spectrum CBD oil with absolutely no THC could be just what you need. With just a squirt under your tongue, the oil seeps right into your bloodstream and you'll start to feel the effects in minutes.

Speaking of your daily beverages, this advanced CBD-infused coffee can definitely get the day started right. This Bean and Bud by Allo blend brings together the highest quality naturally processed coffee beans from farmers around the world, hints of raspberry and dark chocolate for added taste right along with 320 mgs of CBD.

This vape pen serves up all the advantages of CBD with the harsh effects of THC or smoking the real thing. This soothing and aromatic all-in-one hemp-derived CBD vaporizer comes pre-filled, pre-charged, and ready to use, carefully formulated with organic fruit terpenes and hemp-derived CBD oil. Just take 10 to 20 two-second puffs each day and you'll take in your full day's supply of CBD.

Yes, dogs suffer from pain, inflammation, anxiety and other ailments too, so it's no surprise that these CBD dog treats are a godsend for both owners and pooches alike. Made with premium ingredients including chamomile, valerian root, passionflower, and naturally occurring full-spectrum CBD, these Bones should help improve your pup's mood, sleep, pain, and digestion.

In case you aren't sure which CBD intake works best for you, how about trying out three of the most popular methods? You get a combo pack including 15 25 mg CBD gummies, a full spectrum bottle of hemp-derived CBD oil 1,000mg CBD per bottle tincture, and two pre-rolled CBD-only joints. No THC in any of these products, but whether you want to eat it, mix it or smoke it, your daily CBD is totally covered with this collection.

Prices are subject to change.

