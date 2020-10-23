Ingenious mechanical ad blocker

"This is how my Auntie blocks ads from her computer screen…" writes Redditor itswallsss. Popups? "She just closes her eyes until it's over."
(r/funny)
I hope HBO courts Lisa Gilroy for a comedy special so she can name her own price. Original scene below from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997). READ THE REST
In the British TV gameshow Taskmaster, comedians are assigned unusual challenges that are captured on video. Then the comedians must explain why their attempt is the best. In this wonderful segment above, the contestants must "film something that will look impressive in reverse." READ THE REST
The silver-breasted montle is on the brink of extinction in this pitch-perfect parody of self-important nature shows. Narrated by Sir Adam Sandler. Image: YouTube / Kevin James READ THE REST
