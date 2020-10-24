Here are 10 ways to pamper your dog the right way…and maybe even learn something

Admit it…there's really nothing too good for your dog, right? You pamper and coddle and let them get away with stuff that no human could ever get away with, including your own kids.

Don't worry. We're not gonna rat you out. We do it too. In that spirit, here are 10 little treats to help make your dog happier, shine more brightly and maybe even help you understand that ridiculous ball of fur a little bit better. And every single one of these items is on sale now at up to 76 percent off.

The doorbell rings, and you say, "Hold on…gotta get the door. That's my dog!" This doggie doorbell can make that a reality, training your dog to nudge a push plate outside, triggering a door chime inside. You can even put one inside so you'll know when they want to go out too.

It's a game — and it's food, the two things your dog loves as much as you. When your dog drops a ball in the dispenser, the ball shoots out the front, while food is released from both sides. It's fun, your dog stays healthy and it can even spark their ingenuity to start learning new things.

This time, you control when the dog gets fed…but with your phone. Integrated with the Made4Pets app, this programmable feeder will dispense meals and can even play your voice to get your dog's attention, all from anywhere via the app.

Here's a dog sofa made for a true canine king. Designed with a removable, washable cloth that can stand up to your dog or puppy, this elevated sofa has a built-in back cushion and rounded arms for optimal dog lounging. The plastic feet are even safe for use on hardwood floors.

Think dog grooming is something you can do yourself? This kit thinks so too. The cordless trimmer maneuvers easily during grooming, with safety features on the blades to prevent any accidental cuts. It even has low vibrations that will help your pet feel comfortable during their salon styling.

Easy to hold even for owners who give pet baths all by themselves, these soft silicone bristles never damage the fur or hurt the skin as you remove shed hair easily. And with single touch storage, you can add shampoo and soap without ever having to reach out for the bottles.

For those pups with a little extra anxiety, this app with hours of music and TV content designed for dogs is specifically designed to help dogs overcome loneliness, stress, boredom, and hyperactivity. Back with over seven years of research, Relax My Dog has already helped 10 million dogs in over 100 countries.

The affordable and easy-to-use pet sensitivity test can help you discover anything that may be affecting your pet's wellness without a costly trip to the vet. Through proteins found in your dog's spittle, Allergy Test My Pet can report for more than 100 items that may be affecting your dog.

With just a simple swab of your dog's cheek, you can get a DNA sample to find out everything about your best pal in two weeks or less. The detailed report breaks down your dog's exact breed mix, discovers their unique personality traits as well as any genetic health concerns or elevated risk for certain diseases.

A research partner of the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark gives you an all-inclusive report on your dog's genetic background, covering its breed, ancestry, and even relatives. Yep, it's the world's only canine relative finder, using 200k genetic markers to put together everything about your dog's entire genetic life.

