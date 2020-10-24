Here's your chance to pick up 35 of the coolest deals we saw this week

Every week, great stuff comes flying past your eyeballs courtesy of the Boing Boing Store. And every week, there's just too darn much of it to keep track of before you start missing cool items. Items you'd probably wanna get if you hadn't…you know…missed it.

Tech

This patented silicone suction cup sticks your smartphone to any smooth or glossy surface like windows, mirrors, glass, stainless steel and more so you can watch videos, shoot selfies or conduct video calls, all hands-free.

This magnetic side mount clips easily to the edge of your laptop or desktop monitor, turning your smartphone into a second screen. Watch something while scrolling through your inbox or just do some serious multi-tasking, all with this quick and simple solution.

Power up four devices at once on this versatile wireless charger stand that can rotate a full 360 degrees, all in an ergonomic design that hides cables, protects against overcharging and sports all the most advanced automatic control tech around.

All your power solutions, all in one place. The 7,000mAh capacity charger can boost any wireless-enabled device anytime. Or connect via USB-C for a juice-up. Plus, the set comes with a pair of SoloQi X Car/Desk magnetic chargers so you can charge up and hold your phone in place anywhere you are.

Your home stays safe with this indoor/outdoor weather-resistant security cam that's thought of just about everything. The smart integration understands voice commands, enables two-way communication, has facial recognition that differentiates humans, pets, and other moving objects, and even includes a siren and flashing alarm if you really want to drive someone away.

Protect your eyes and get better sleep with the world's first and only medically-rated blue light blocking screen protector. Get this fitting to your particular iPad model and this super-strong tempered glass screen with a scratch-resistant oleophobic coating blocks up to 90 percent of harmful blue light emissions.

With universal device compatibility and storage space from 8GB up to 256GB, you can save pictures and videos from virtually any of your laptops, tablets, smartphones and more. Just plug it into your device, open the app and the backup begins.

Bone conduction turns any hollow object into a high volume speaker — and the Blade helps make it happen. The thinnest bone conduction speaker around, just put the Blade on top of anything, sync it via Bluetooth to a music player, then let bone conduction turn a table, countertop or even your own head into a speaker with 4 to 5 times louder sound volume than regular speakers.

Designed to go anywhere, these wireless speakers are made to move. Less than 2 inches across, these pocket-sized boomers serve up true stereo sound, can handle up to 5 hours of Bluetooth streaming and even come equipped with magnets so you can attach them to your fridge, car or any metal surface.

Whether you go with the Tab 3 Lite's 7-inch display and 8GB of storage or the Tab 4's 10-inch screen and 16GB of space, you get a Samsung Galaxy tablet ready to handle all your on-the-fly web and app needs. WiFi connectivity means you can use it virtually anywhere and it's been checked and graded to work just like the day it rolled off the assembly line.

Home

Soothe sore muscles and relieve pain as the spiky rollers in this massager glide back and forth over the soles of your feet. Popular with athletes and plantar fasciitis sufferers, the vibrations of the nodules stimulate pressure points that help break up pain and deliver comfort to your aching dogs.

Moisture-proof, changeable, foldable, playable, and drillable, the furry lining inside made of wool felt and short-haired PV velvet as well as the unique design of this mini-cave keeps cats warm, comfortable and feeling secure.

With 360-degree rotation and a 2-speed fan, this personal heater can turn up the heat in your immediate space up to 90 degrees, no matter how cold it is outside. It also comes with a remote for complete temperature control, a timer that runs for up to 12 hours, and automatic shut-off and overheat protection.

An Amazon's Choice product, this lightweight, durable and portable 4-wheeled cart can help you move heavy or awkward objects up to 220 lbs. easily. With the four inline rubber skate wheels, you get great maneuverability across even carpets and uneven surfaces.

Is it a lamp or a piece of art? Meticulously crafted by expert designers from high-quality NASA satellite images, this detailed lamp looks just like the Earth's closest stellar companion. And whether it's casting a warm yellow or natural white light (you can choose with a touch of a button), it not only brightens up any room — it also becomes a main attraction.

Bring a fresh breeze to any space with this oscillating tower fan with three powerful modes and three fan speeds to replicate just the level of cooling you want. You get superior cooling with a full-service remote to sweep a temperature-dropping airflow across its wide 65-degree radius.

Made from cast iron, these 8-, 10-, and 12-inch pans are virtually indestructible and offer a perfect cooking surface. Factory pre-seasoned to be virtually non-stick, easy to clean, and protected against scratches, they're also designed to provide superior heat retention while conducting it evenly so your meals will turn out perfect every time.

Just like the professionals use, this dual window cleaning tool cleans both the inside and outside of your window. Using ultra-soft and absorbent cloths, the Glider easily removes dirt and impurities while polishing glass fast while the adjustable magnet strength ensures seamless work on any single-glazed and double-glazed windows.

The Gear turns your ordinary window blinds into smart window blinds. After an easy 5-minute installation, this Indiegogo-funded device syncs to an app so you can control your shades right from your phone, even if you aren't home. You can even set custom schedules based on the day and month so you'll virtually never have to touch your window coverings again.

Travel

Always stay protected anywhere with these five-layer masks offering respiratory protection against non-oil-based particles with 95 percent filtration efficiency. FDA certified, the non-woven fabric interior is skin-friendly and even decreases allergic reactions for your entire family.

For thorough disinfecting when you're out in the world, these wet wipes with a 75 percent alcohol and aloe solution not only kill 99.99 percent of all harmful germs and bacteria, they'll even leave your hands feeling soft in addition to clean.

This 20-inch luggage spinner has it all from its durable hard-sided exterior to the full fabric lining with a zippered compartment interior inside. And while you might enjoy the 360-degree silent dual spinner wheels or the built-in TSA-approved combination lock, the secret hidden weapon in a roomy interior that actually expands 2 inches for additional space.

When you want to travel light, this fabric bag inspired by traditional doctor bags weighs in at under 2 lbs. Spacious with a padded interior compartment that fits up to a 15-inch laptop, this water and weather-resistant bag is as elegant as it is functional and efficient.

This durable ballistic nylon backpack designed for gamers is tailored to hold and carry all the most popular gaming laptops, consoles and devices, from the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and more. It's got large storage sections for power banks, side pockets for cables and controllers, and an external built-in USB ChargePort for instant power for your phone or other devices. Use the coupon code MOBILE15 during checkout and you'll get an extra 15 percent off.

This heirloom-quality handcrafted leather tote just screams class. Of course, it would never scream though…because that's not classy. Carefully crafted with Pegai's signature distressed heavy-duty full grain vegetable tanned leather material for a decidedly rustic look, this is a bag worth carrying for years.

Shoe stink can practically infect your travel bags, so this portable deodorizer and sterilizer can revitalize shoes using ozone and negative ion molecules in just one hour. At home, it not only kills 99.97 percent of bacteria, but the built-in 1800mAh battery can sterilize up to 27 pairs of shoes on a single charge without ever overheating or overdrying your shoes.

Outdoors

Bite Helper takes all the sting out of a mosquito bite. Drug-free and chemical-free, it uses thermo-pulse technology to deliver heat and vibration to the affected area, increasing circulation and localizing blood flow to soothe the itch in seconds.

Go hands-free during camping or hiking, or handle emergencies with a booming 1080 lumens triple headlamp that adjusts in 4 different modes. With 90° range of motion, you can see whatever is off in the distance up to 800 yards away or right under your nose.

Created by golfers for golfers, this cam attaches to your smartphone or tablet so you can use the wireless remote to record your swing and analyze it later. When you use the coupon SWING10 during your purchase, you can also take another $10 off your final price.

Attach this underwater fishing camera to your fishing line and sync it to your phone and you can see everything happening under the surface of the water. And just to prove how big the one that got away was, you can record video and easily share it right to social media.

Yep…it's a fully electric, carbon fiber, jet-powered surfboard. The YuJet can zip through the water at up to 24 mph for a range of up to 16 miles, all on a single charge. This is fun personified. You can also save $1,500 off the price by using the coupon code JET600 during checkout.

Apps and Training

If you're feeling overwhelmed, Rootd can help. This female-founded mobile app blends engaging modern design, therapist-approved exercises, and on-demand accessibility to help users manage panic attacks and anxiety. Rootd can help you brave new situations, depend less on others, combat isolation and just help restore balance in your life.

Learn English, Spanish, German, French, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Korean, Italian, or any of the other 25 languages with FunEasyLearn, the world's most powerful language learning app. Designed to fit visual, auditory and verbal learning styles, these effective vocabulary training methods can help you start picking up a new language in less than a month of regular learning.

Part cooking lesson, part live theater, you can set up a Zoom session with renowned cook and Italian grandma Nonna Nerina as she and her family walk you through making one of her mouth-watering family recipes. She'll tell stories while she teaches you how to cook the meal for a truly unique experience.

