Get the calming and pain-relieving benefits of CBD with these gummies

With the CBD market emerging into a health and wellness juggernaut over the past few years, it's easy to think you can just grab a bag of gummies off a store shelf and you're good to go.

However, how do you know what's in that CBD product you're buying? There are currently no over-the-counter CBD products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, so regulation is already slim. On top of that, many sellers "white-label" their CBD products, which means they didn't make the CBD product they sell — they only put their brand name on it.

That's where an established brand in the space like Half Day and their CBD Gummies are a godsend for users who really want to know about the CBD they're putting into their bodies.

Unlike those other brands, Half Day CBD Gummies are manufactured right in their own in-house facilities. That level of control means they get the dose even and right, always infused and never sprayed with lab-tested CBD isolate that helps aid the body's natural recovery process.

With Half Day, you get delicious, consistent and unique flavors and potencies. One gummy every 12 hours is all any user needs to get the effects of CBD in an easy, yet discreet way. The package featured here includes 15 gummies, each containing 25mg of CBD in five, divergent flavors from blissful berry, cherry, and peach to watermelon and even cold brew coffee. Each gummy is free of pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers and has been third-party tested for safety and potency.

Armed with the great flavor, the CBD gets inside and starts working its magic, relieving chronic pain and inflammation, regulating blood pressure, soothing anxiety, treating sleep disorders and more. Of course, CBD has none of the psychoactive properties of THC, which means no lack of clarity and no disconcerting feelings of tiredness.

Right now, you can try out Half Day CBD Gummies for yourself and even save some money at the same time. A 15-pack of 25mg gummies is now 15 percent off, down to just $16.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.