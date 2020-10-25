Time to clean up with these 11 vacuums and other cleaners now on sale

The Jetsons are right around the corner. Well, some stuff like flying cars are probably still a little out of our range, but it's pretty amazing how much that cartoon from the 60's got right about future tech.

Video calling? Check. Robot assistants? Check. And automatic robot vacuums cleaning up our homes? Oh, absolutely check.

If you haven't jumped on the robot vacuum bandwagon yet, we've got a few options below — along with a couple of old school human-powered vacuums and other cleaners — that'll help get your place straightened up. And you might not even have to lift a finger to do it. Thanks, science!

Your car could definitely use a cleanup as well — and this cordless vac from Kittylulu is designed to get all those tiny particles, dust and other junk that can slip between and under seats. The vac comes with changeable nozzles and removable filters as well as enough power to suck up most common debris.

This smart vacuum can intelligently map your area and create an optimal route for a comprehensive unmonitored clean. You can customize your cleaning strategy, then let it do its thing for up to a month on its own before you have to empty the built-in dust bin.

But what if you have hardwood or tile floors? Elicto has you covered with the ES-530, a cordless unit with three different modes for mopping, polishing, and scrubbing a floor spotless, all at the same time. Right now, you can use the coupon code ELICTO20P at checkout to get the ES-350 for 20 percent off.

Or, for those who aren't interested in doing that task themselves, the RS500 is the robot version, with a powerful 5,700RPM built-in motor and 7 modes to optimize cleaning for different floor conditions.

Jashen has a whole line of cordless vacs, starting with the V12S, which uses a high-efficiency filtration system with a washable filter, hygienic HEPA filter, and a large dust cup to lock in small particles with no leakage, while expels fresh air. For something with a little more kick, the V16 has a motor almost twice as powerful as the V12S, with strong suction to lift embedded dirt and stain with ease and almost zero noise. Or you can step up to the Jashen king, the V18, with all the power and suction of the V16, plus a built-in dust sensor that automatically adjusts the suction to get the offending debris.

The Cybovac E30 robot vacuum uses three cleaning modes and high-precision infrared sensors to leave all your floors immaculate. With Gyroptic smart navigation, the E30 cleans your home in an accurate zig-zag route with a 30 percent increased cleaning efficiency. But if you want to mix in some hard surface mopping, you'll need to pick up the E31 instead, with built-in features to add mopping and scrubbing your floors into the chores along with the vacuuming.

Vacuuming, wiping, spraying and mopping — it's all in a day's work for the LEGEE 669. It even uses an AI smart spray that controls the amount of water in accordance with the temperature, evaporation rate of water, and the area. And if you can't see it, this robot still cleans it by reaching narrow underneath spaces with a side brush stretching over 1.5 inches from the device.

Meanwhile, the LEGEE 669's companion device, the HOBOT-298, focuses on your windows.

Designed for glasses of any thickness, this bot nebulizes water into 15 microns dense mist, able to dissolve dust and polish windows without leaving watermarks.

