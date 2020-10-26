This laptop cooling pad can save your computer and your legs

Back when you used to split time between home and the office, it really wasn't usually a big deal. But now that you spend hour after hour tapping away at that one laptop all day and all night long, you should probably start paying attention to just how freakin' hot that thing is getting.

In fact, overheating is one of the most common problems a laptop user can face, particularly if you're trying to goose a last few productive years out of an old computer. While nobody enjoys unexpected BSOD (blue screen of death) crashes or data loss, it's the fear that an overheating computer can spark a fire that should really have your attention.

And oh yes, overheated computer fires DO happen.

So if you need to take action to help bring down the temperature of a computer that's getting a little too hot and bothered, the RGB Laptop Cooling Pad from Light of Throne is an effective solution to the problem. It also just looks ridiculously cool too.

Sized for almost all large laptops up to 18 inches, this unit can cool things down in a hurry, offering up a continuous and evenly dispersed airflow underneath your laptop from its high-speed fan to immediately bring down the core system temperature.

The stand itself is topped with a metal mesh surface for improved air circulation. It's also ergonomically engineered, with a built-in non-slip baffle to keep your laptop from slipping as well as adjustable heights to angle your computer just the way you want it.

And did we mention this thing is lit up like the Las Vegas Strip at night? RGB lights cycle across both sides of the pad, emitting seven different colors in several different modes. With the touch of a button, you can switch between blinking, pulsing, streaming or static lighting as a perfect companion for laptop gaming.

Of course, if you're a little more performance-minded, this pad also comes with an extra USB port and even a power switch design so you can connect even more USB devices.

This RGB Laptop Cooling Pad retails for $116, but with the current deal, it's on sale now at 44 percent off, just $64.95.

