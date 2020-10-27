Freewrite Traveler reviewed

Jason wasn't in love with the original Freewrite for long, and when Astrohaus announced a more portable model, Seamus was skeptical. But the Freewrite Traveler is now available and has a lot going for it: it's a great form (recall Sony's Vaio P and other write-with-me clamshells) with a nearly-full size keyboard, 4 weeks on a charge, and is small enough to slip in cargo pants or a purse. You're here for the minimalism, so its lack of features and its monochrome e-ink display are desirable. But it's also weird and unintuitive, the display is tiny in the middle of its lid, and honey, it's listed at six hundred American dollars. You can grab one at launch for $430 plus shipping, but that's a lot of dough for a portable text editor.

At The Verge, Adi Robertson likes the idea, but homes in on the screen.