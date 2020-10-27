Fully customizable meditation app

Stress is par for the course these days. If you've found meditation helps to quiet those interior voices of doubt, fear and confusion, then you have every reason to continue that practice. But as soothing as meditation can be, it can also serve another purpose: to focus your attention, sharpen your performance and forge you into a more productive, more centered person throughout your 24/7/365 existence.

To that end, the Omvana Meditation app doesn't just want to help you find a moment of zen. It wants to make you better at tackling life.

Many Omvana users seem to think they're on the right track as well. Omvana was named one of Healthline's Best Meditation Apps last year and garnered a combined 4.8 out of 5 star rating from users in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

As purely a meditation aid, Omvana sports a library more than up to the task, featuring loads of guided meditation tracks, classes, lessons and more. But beyond alleviating stress and calming anxiety, Omvana has enlisted a stellar roster of world-class personal growth instructors, offering assistance in everything from stress management to healing to attracting abundance to visualizing your ideal future and more.

With renowned teachers like Marisa Peer, Lisa Nichols, Bob Proctor, Michael Beckwith, Vishen Lakhiani, and others on board, Omvana training wants to help you shore up your personal and professional life in the areas you need it the most.

Omvana trainings are fully customizable, available to users of all levels and tailored to their schedules. If you're constantly on the go, you can down bite-sized sessions whenever they fit into your day. Meanwhile, experienced users will find longer-form instruction as well, helping facilitate even deep dives into the subconscious to find hidden truths and even better results.

No app can promise to change your life, but Omvana can unlock ways for any user to get more done, crystalize their goals, raise their odds for success, and overall facilitate a life with a happier, healthier version of you at its center.

A year of Omvana Meditation app access is usually $59, but right now, you can get a full 12-month subscription for only $39.99.