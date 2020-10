Election Day is less than one week away now, hard to believe.

Said impeached president Donald Trump just now at a campaign rally in Lansing, Michigan: "I'm also getting your husbands — they want to get back to work. We're getting your husbands back to work."

Trump: We're getting your husbands back to work pic.twitter.com/MOHh0d1Vu7 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 27, 2020

President Trump: "I'm also getting your husbands — they want to get back to work. We're getting your husbands back to work." pic.twitter.com/02pjdvQjtC — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2020

The preceding context was Trump saying, before getting distracted with some other stuff, that "I'm getting your kids back to school." So the pitch to women was: 1) I'm getting your kids back to school, 2) I'm getting your husbands back to work. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 27, 2020

Trump to women today: "I'm also getting your husbands — they want to get back to work, right? They want to get back to work. We're getting your husbands back to work."



Percentage of US workforce that is women: 47%https://t.co/QMeTBV72ah — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) October 27, 2020