Intrepid vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson presents a wonderful collection of crazy costumes from Halloweens of yore. More at Flashbak.
Vintage snapshots of weird Halloween costumes
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Women harassed at surveillance camera startup
Welcome to the latest Silicon Valley sexism scandal: Verkada, a face-recognition startup where the men used the company's own cameras to harass women co-workers and received trivial discipline when caught. a sales director on the company's sales team abused their access to these cameras to take and post photos of colleagues in a Slack channel… READ THE REST
How to remove ham from your disk drive
It's a few years old and I no longer have a computer with a CD tray, but I enjoyed this guide to removing ham from optical drives all the same. I might have to head up to the attic to find my old machine, as a large cotto salami is in its Blu-Ray player and… READ THE REST
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer biz, unveils pig with chip in brain
"This is increasingly sounding like a Black Mirror episode"—Elon Musk, introducing Neuralink. Elon Musk's brain-computer-interface venture today unveiled a prototype that involves a pig with a computer chip implanted inside their brain. The coin-sized device is implanted beneath the creature's skull. "It's like a Fitbit, but in your skull," says Musk, and it's implanted by… READ THE REST
Save over 25% on these 100% organic and biodegradable hair ties
When the history of Earth is ultimately told by aliens or time travelers or whoever stumbles across what's left of our planet a millennia from now, these beings will need to understand what a hair tie is and why it was created…because it's guaranteed they find them everywhere during their study. Today, hair ties are… READ THE REST
This portable Apple Watch wireless charger makes sure you have power on the go
Ask most Apple Watch users about their biggest beef with the most popular wearable in tech today and many will likely answer with the same beef had by many users of wirelessly charged devices. It just isn't so simple making sure your wireless charger is lined up properly with your device to get a steady,… READ THE REST
For under $40, you can learn all about Python, machine learning and artificial intelligence
This week in thinking machines news, a Harvard professor and his students have now raised $14 million to create artificial intelligence so smart that even hackers can't crack it. Meanwhile, reports from the White House suggest the federal government is close to issuing their directives on how agencies should regulate AI going forward. And if… READ THE REST