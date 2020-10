The Skeleton Dance was the first in the Silly Symphony series of animated music shorts. Walt Disney produced and directed the film with animation led by Ubbe Eert "Ub" Iwerks. The version above was remastered by Adam Maciaszek who used "human aided AI algorithms to not only upscale the resolution [but also] clear up detail and remove the intense flicker in the original 1929 classic."

Adam suggests watching it at 2x speed or on BitTube here where you can view the "regular speed and audio."