Did you know Sour Patch Kids were first called Mars Men? And that Snickers is called Marathon Bar in Britain to avoid confusion with the slang word knickers?

Trick-or-treating might be banned this Saturday but learning the origins of Halloween candy name isn't, thanks to self-proclaimed etymology nerd Adam Aleksic. He's made this infographic that gives the brief naming history of 24 popular sweets.

image via Adam Aleksic, used with permission