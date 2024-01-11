Fruit Stripe Gum discontinued

Cancel culture is out of control! Fruit Stripe Gum, disappointing children for fifty years, is to be discontinued. The news was first revealed by Food & Wine Magazine, which notes how quickly the candy's flavor faded and the brand's unpleasant mascots.

We have made the difficult decision to sunset Fruit Stripe Gum, but consumers may still be able to find the product at select retailers nationwide," a Ferrara Candy representative said in a statement. "The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns."

The wikipedia page has already been updated to describe the candy in the past tense.

Post-pandemic supply constraints are forcing big food to trim its brand portfolios. Famed tissue marque Kleenex recently evacuated the Canadian market, citing those concerns.

Other supermarket brands to be disappearing from store shelves, at least in Canada, include Lean Cuisine and DiGiorno pizza.

I asked ChatGPT for "200 grimly witty words, adroit but not pretentious, about how food marketing is a good example of evanescence of everything branding evokes" but no matter how I rephrase the prompt it just replies that it sees Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus in the same room and there's nothing anyone can do about it.