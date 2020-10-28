Disney animatronic researchers making great progress on "illusion of life"

DisneyResearchHub presents its latest research into realistic, interactive robotic gaze: the tracking and behavior of machine eyes and the creation thereby of the "illusion of life".

This video describes the development of a system for lifelike gaze in human-robot interactions using a humanoid animatronic bust. We present a general architecture that seeks not only to create gaze interactions from a technological standpoint, but also through the lens of character animation where the fidelity and believability of motion is paramount; that is, we seek to create an interaction which demonstrates the illusion of life.