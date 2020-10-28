This gorgeous stainless steel brewer knocks out stellar stovetop espresso in minutes

Making a stellar cup of espresso at home doesn't require an expensive machine or hours of your time and effort. It really only requires equipment up to the challenge and a stovetop.

Rather than dropping $3 per cup at Starbucks, you can set up a Starbucks-worthy operation right in your own kitchen with the help of equipment like the Milano Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker from Grosche.

The first thing you'll probably notice about this espresso maker is the heft. At just over 2 lbs., the Milano's stainless steel chassis is heavy. That also means this machine designed to brew smooth and rich moka coffee is as strong as an ox and built to last. It's also got a satin finish, subtle curves to the handle, and a matte black powder coating that gives the whole unit a classic and stylish look that puts cheaper aluminum pots to shame.

A solid option for those who prefer a stainless steel coffee maker over an aluminium moka pot, this percolator pot can be used on all types of stovetops, including gas, electric coil and propane stoves; induction cookers, and more.

Just add water into the boiler, drop in ground coffee, then add the coffee funnel to hold the grinds and put it on the stove as the hot water brews coffee like a percolator, but under enough pressure to make stronger, thicker Italian coffee, known as both moka coffee and stovetop espresso.

Once it's done, you've got 9.3 fl. oz., enough for 6 standard cups, which is the equivalent of six shots of espresso.

Already sporting over 4,500 five-star reviews from Amazon users, the Milano is also about as versatile a stovetop brewer as you'll find, capable of also producing the espresso variant Cuban coffee. The pot is also dishwasher safe, so cleanup is simple.

You can also feel good about supporting a Grosche product, with proceeds from every product sold funding over 50 days of clean water for those in need around the world.

This premium Milano Stainless Steel Espresso Maker is usually priced at $60, but with the current offer, you can enter the code ESPRESSO13 at checkout and take $13 off your price, dropping the final cost of this home brewing system to only $47.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.