Twitter says it won't unlock NY Post's account until it deletes bogus Hunter Biden tweet

Ted Cruz is upset with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey because Jack has a better beard. But he didn't want to come out and say it so he complained about Dorsey's decision to lock The New York Post's Twitter account until it deletes a tweet linking to its fake news story about Hunter Biden instead. Chill out, Ted.

From Business Insider:

New York Post has been locked out of its Twitter account for two weeks because it has not deleted a tweet linking to a dubious article on Hunter Biden, Dorsey said during a Senate committee hearing on Section 230, the law that states tech companies cannot be held liable for content published on their platforms.

Dorsey said, "They have to log into their account, which they can do right this minute, delete the original tweet, which fell under our original enforcement action, and they can tweet the exact same material…and it will go through."