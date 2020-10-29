Back to the Future, the animated short film

In celebration of Back to the Future's 35th anniversary, Universal Pictures compiled fan-made animations into a cartoon short, Back to the Future: Reimagined. Sure beats DMCA Takedown Notices and nastygrams! Credits:
"My Dream Amp" by Javier Benia; "The First Time Traveler" by Elliot Ruddy; "Alien in the Barn" by Crankub Animation Studio; "Marty McFly and the Butterfly Effect" by Bethany Borg; "Skateboard Chase" by Calaveres Animació; "A Visitor in the Night" by Neto Rodrigues; "Fateful Punch" by Eric Power; "Cardboard Cute-Out" by Alex Hagan