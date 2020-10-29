Trippy AR Halloween card skeleton seems to reach out of the screen

Trick or treat! This augmented reality Halloween card by Adobe Aero's AR Design Lead Kim Pimmel will have you do a double take. Its top-hatted skeleton seems to reach through the screen to hand out candy. Can't decide if it's more trick or treat!

Kim tweeted:

The scene was constructed from 2D and 3D assets from Adobe Stock. The skeleton hand and candy corn were animated in cinema 4D and animated more inside Aero

The design of the physical card was a a modified stock asset to make room for the floating 3D elements that would live above the card. Also gave the 'window' a background scene to ground the skeleton